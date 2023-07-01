Breaking News: Teesta Setalvad gets big relief from Supreme Court, ban on arrest for a week

13 bodies of Bahnaga train accident victims were handed over to the relatives of the deceased today.

Based on DNA tests and in coordination with AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and GRP, 13 bodies of Bahnaga train accident victims were handed over to the next of kin of the deceased today. East Coast Railway said, four bodies were sent to Bihar, eight to West Bengal and one to Jharkhand.

Would the sky have fallen if High Court had granted Teesta Setalvad protection from arrest: Supreme Court

Hearing Teesta Setalvad’s plea for protection from arrest, the Supreme Court said, “We are surprised by what the High Court has done, (such) what alarming urgency.” The Supreme Court questioned the denial of time to Setalvad to appeal against the High Court order and said that even an ordinary criminal is entitled to some interim relief. The question is whether the sky would have fallen if the High Court had granted Teesta Setalvad relief from arrest.

Teesta Setalvad did not violate any bail conditions: Lawyer

During the hearing on the bail plea, senior advocate CU Singh told the Supreme Court that Teesta Setalvad had not violated any bail conditions.

Big relief to Teesta Setalvad from Supreme Court, ban on arrest for a week

The Supreme Court granted interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad by staying for seven days the Gujarat High Court order asking her to surrender immediately. This decision has been given by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court. Teesta approached the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court today rejected her regular bail in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Supreme Court to hear Teesta Setalvad’s plea in a while

A three-judge bench of Supreme Court judges Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta will hear at 9.15 pm a plea by social activist Teesta Setalvad against the Gujarat High Court order rejecting her regular bail plea in a case. For allegedly fabricating evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. The High Court asked Setalvad to surrender immediately. In the evening, a two-judge bench of Supreme Court Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra disagreed on granting him interim protection and referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India for constitution of a larger bench.

Fire breaks out in warehouse in Kurla area of ​​Mumbai, 6 fire engines present at the spot

Fire broke out in godowns in Kurla area of ​​Mumbai. 6 fire engines are present on the spot. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. There is no news of any casualty.

West Indies will not play in World Cup 2023, Scotland defeated in qualifiers

Two-time champions West Indies were on Saturday knocked out of the race to qualify for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India with a seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in the Super Sixes stage of the ODI World Cup qualifying match. It is the first time in the tournament’s 48-year history that the 1975 and 1979 champions West Indies will not feature in the top 10 teams in limited overs cricket. West Indies will not be able to play in the ODI World Cup for the first time since 1975.

Teesta Setalvad has no relief even from the Supreme Court, a larger bench will hear on interim bail

Teesta Setalvad has not got relief even from the Supreme Court. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra disagreed on grant of interim bail to Teesta Setalvad in the case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. The bench referred the matter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for placing the matter before a larger bench. Setalvad had moved the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court today dismissed her regular bail plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Teesta Setalvad challenges Gujarat HC order on regular bail in Supreme Court

Social activist Teesta Setalvad moved the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court today rejected her regular bail plea for allegedly fabricating documents to implicate high government officials in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Gujarat High Court has directed him to surrender immediately. The Supreme Court, while hearing the matter, said, the Supreme Court believes that Setalvad should have been given some time by the High Court to surrender. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, objected to giving time to Setalvad to surrender. The Supreme Court said, on September 22, the Supreme Court passed an order granting him interim bail, he has been on bail for nine months. We can consider the matter on Monday or Tuesday, what is going to happen in 72 hours?

PM Modi spoke to tribal leaders and captains of rural football clubs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with tribal community leaders, self-help groups, leaders of PESA committees and captains of rural football clubs at Pakaria in Shahdol.

Big meeting of Congress regarding Uniform Civil Code

At present, a big meeting of the Congress is going on regarding the Uniform Civil Code. Veteran leaders like party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh are present in the Congress Parliamentary Committee meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Ayushman cards to one crore beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed Ayushman cards to 1 crore beneficiaries in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh. During this, he told people about sickle cell anemia. He said, today the country is taking a resolution from Shahdol. Took a pledge to safeguard the lives of the tribals.

Teesta Setalvad gets a shock from the court, Gujarat High Court rejects the bail plea

The Gujarat High Court has dismissed the regular bail plea filed by activist Teesta Setalvad in connection with the alleged fabrication of evidence in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

ED raids only five places in Bengaluru, many documents seized

Enforcement Directorate said, ED carried out searches at five locations of Bengaluru/Mandya (Karnataka) of Hindustan Infracon India Limited and related persons on June 27 in connection with Ponzi scheme fraud case. During the search, several documents and records of cash transactions were seized.

PM Modi paid floral tributes to Rani Durgavati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Rani Durgavati at the launch of the National Mission to Eradicate Sickle Cell Anemia in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the accident site on the Samridhi Mahamarg Expressway.

Monsoon session of Parliament announced, session will run from July 20 to August 11

PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah attend the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attend the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Center (IECC) in Delhi.

PM Modi expressed grief over Samriddhi bus accident, announced compensation

PM Modi has expressed deep grief over the tragic bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra, he has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

Announcement of Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased in the Samruddhi bus accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the Samridhi bus accident.

Horrific road accident in Kenya, uncontrolled truck crushed many people, 48 people died

Horrific road accident in Kenya, uncontrolled truck crushed many people, 48 people died

25 killed in bus fire in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

A painful accident has happened in Buldhana, Maharashtra. Here a massive fire has broken out in a bus in which 25 people have died while 8 people have been taken out of the bus safely. It is being told that this bus going from Nagpur to Pune collided with the divider, after which it caught fire.