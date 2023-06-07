Breed of Nepalese buffaloes will improve with the help of Indian Murrah buffaloes, milk production will also increase

Kathmandu, 07 June (Hindustan Times). Buffalo breed will be improved in Nepal with the help of Murrah buffaloes of India. The Ministry of Agriculture of Nepal believes that this will also increase the milk production of buffaloes.

Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture spokesman Prakash Kumar Sanjel said on Wednesday that a target has been set for artificial insemination of at least one lakh buffaloes every year from 15 buffaloes of Murrah species obtained with the help of the Government of India. It is expected that this will not only improve the breed of buffaloes, but also increase milk production. He informed that during the recent four-day visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to India, the Government of India had announced to provide Murrah buffaloes free of cost.

Spokesperson Sanjel said that high-quality semen will be produced through buffaloes of Murrah species in the National Animal Breeding Offices under the Animal Services Department of Nepal and will be made available to farmers for artificial insemination. It is noteworthy that in the year 2018, Nepal had requested India to provide 30 buffaloes of Murrah species.