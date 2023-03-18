Breitbart: Trump called the biggest threat to Western civilization

March 18 - BLiTZ. Former US President Donald Trump predicts a global war if the Ukrainian conflict is not resolved soon.

Trump noted that a global war is approaching every day. He called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The ex-president also noted that now the Third World War was closer than ever. And this is the fault of the current American leader Joe Biden, as well as supporters of the “globalist neo-conservative establishment.”

Political scientist Babaev believes that the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping can help create a common position on Ukraine March 18, 2023 at 13:22

It is worth noting that Trump will appear in the upcoming elections as a candidate. They will take place in 2024.