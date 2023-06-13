Bribery police officer suspended in Patna, accused of taking bribe from Indian Army officer, know the whole matter

Patna. Rajeev Nagar Police Station President Neeraj Kumar has been suspended by SSP Rajeev Mishra. He is accused of demanding five lakh rupees from Premit Ranjan, a resident of Rajeev Nagar, for the construction of the house. Along with this, there is also an allegation of bringing Premit Ranjan’s brother Lt. Col. Amit Ranjan and Munshi Chandan Kumar to the police station for not paying the amount, making the station diary late and taking 90 thousand rupees through Nilesh Mukhiya.

Accused of demanding an amount of five lakhs

It is said that Premit Ranjan had applied to SSP Rajeev Mishra and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Nurul Haque that Rajeev Nagar police station chief Neeraj Kumar had asked for five lakhs for the construction on top of the house, and for not giving, his brother and scribe were sent to the police station. I was kept seated.

SSP suspended police station chief Neeraj Kumar

DSP Law and Order Nurul Haque started the investigation of this matter on the instructions of the SSP. In which he found the matter to be true and handed over his report to the SSP. After this, the SSP sent the SHO Neeraj Kumar back to the line while suspending him. On the other hand, departmental action can also be taken against Neeraj Kumar in this matter and the possibility of registering an FIR cannot be ruled out.

Construction was being done on top of the house and the police arrived

In Rajeev Nagar road number three, Premit Ranjan’s brother was getting the construction done on top of the house. Five lakh rupees were asked from Premit for the construction of the house. But when it was not found, SI Shankar Singh went with his team during the construction of the house on April 23 and caught Amit Ranjan and Chandan and brought them to the police station. A case was registered against both and then Nilesh Mukhiya also reached the police station. After this, after taking 90 thousand rupees, the bond was filled and released.

DSP found the allegations true in the investigation

DSP Law and Order started the investigation and interrogated SI Shankar Singh and other policemen. Also saw the CCTV camera footage. It was confirmed that Amit Ranjan and Chandan were brought to the police station and that Nilesh Mukhiya was in the premises. Along with this, the matter of not keeping the station diary on time also came to the fore. Apart from this, it came to light that there was no officer of the Housing Board and the case was registered only on the statement of the police. After this, DSP found the matter true and sent the report to SSP.

