Bribery revenue employee caught under surveillance in Nalanda, caught red handed taking 20 thousand bribe

Nalanda. Bribery is not taking the name of decreasing in Bihar. Day by day people are being caught taking bribe, yet neither there is any fear among the bribe takers nor any kind of public shame is seen in them. The latest case is of Nalanda. Here the team of the surveillance department has arrested a revenue employee red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000. The accused revenue employee was taking bribe from a woman in lieu of cleaning, when the surveillance team nabbed him.

In relation to the incident, it is said that Santosh Kumar, posted as a revenue employee in the Harnaut block office, was demanding Rs 20,000 from Shobha Kumari, wife of Chhote Lal, a resident of Noorsarai Ambanagar, Noorsarai police station area, in lieu of clearing the land. Was. Distressed by repeated pressure by the accused revenue employee, Shobha Kumari had complained about this to the monitoring. A raiding team was formed after the victim’s complaint was found correct in the investigation.

Team taken to Patna

The surveillance team reached Nalanda on Tuesday morning and caught the accused red-handed when the accused revenue employee was taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a woman in the street near Harnaut block. After arresting the accused, the surveillance team took him with them to Patna where he will be produced before the court after questioning. After this action of surveillance, there has been a stir among other personnel posted in the block.