Bribery station in-charge arrested for surveillance in Bihar, arrested red-handed taking 40 thousand bribe

Lakhisarai. In Bihar, the team of the surveillance department is continuously conducting raids. Every day someone is arresting some bribe taker. People have also started complaining about bribe takers. Despite this, the bribe takers have neither the fear of arrest nor the fear of social shame. Bribe takers can be seen openly taking money from the government offices to the police station in Bihar. The latest case is from Lakhisarai in Bihar. Here the team was taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 to the station in-charge on Wednesday, during which the surveillance nabbed them.

Were taking bribe in land dispute

According to the information, the team of surveillance has arrested the in-charge of Mednipur Chowki police station of the district. In order to settle the ground dispute here and to take action on behalf of the aggrieved party, Mednipur Chowki police station chief Randhir Kumar Singh had demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe from the victim Mahendra Bind. Mahendra Bind had complained about this in the monitoring department. After the complaint, the Vigilance Department investigated it and the allegation was found to be true.

action taken after the allegation is found to be true

After finding the allegations correct in the investigation by the surveillance department, the surveillance team, while taking action in a planned manner, today arrested Mednipur Chowki Police Station Officer Randhir Kumar Singh red-handed while accepting 40,000 bribe. At present, Mednipur Chowki police station chief Randhir Kumar Singh has been kept in the police station itself. After taking further action, the monitoring team will take him with them to Patna. After the arrest from the police station, there has been a stir in the police department.