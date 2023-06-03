Brick ordered in Kendriya Vidyalaya by becoming army subedar in Bareilly, fraud of 1.5 lakh in the name of giving online payment

Bareilly. Posing as an army subedar in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, he ordered 30,000 bricks from the scribe of a kiln. Cheated of more than Rs 1.50 lakh in the name of giving its online payment. In this case, the victim complained to SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary. On the instructions of SSC, an FIR has been registered at Bithri Chainpur police station in the city. The police have started investigating the allegations. Anil Kumar, a resident of Ashapuram located at Stadium Road under Baradari police station area of ​​Bareilly city, told that on May 27, one Dharmendra Kumar Das called and introduced himself to the Military Supply Office. He ordered 30,000 bricks for Kendriya Vidyalaya number one.

Fraud of one and a half lakh in the name of giving online payment

When asked for the payment of the brick, he asked to pay according to the military rules in Kendriya Vidyalaya. When he called for payment after sending bricks from the kiln, he asked the driver to wait for some time. After this, the accused assured that our Subedar Sahib Roshan Kumar Singh would make the online payment. After some time Subedar Roshan Kumar Singh got a call. He sent the grid after scanning WhatsApp on Bhatta’s Munshi’s mobile. The accused Subedar first asked to send one rupee. As soon as it reached one rupee, the accused assured by sending two rupees from his side. Along with this, there was talk of online payment. However, within a short span of time, an amount of one lakh rupees was withdrawn from the bank account three times.

Bank loan took the life of a farmer in Bareilly, he died by consuming poisonous substance after repeated calls to repay the loan

FIR registered against the accused

When the accused Subedar called and told about the withdrawal of more than one lakh rupees from the account, the accused said that the online process has gone wrong. But, he should talk to someone he meets and get information. So that the money can be sent back. The owner of the brick kiln informed his daughter Somya. Accused Roshan Kumar also cheated his daughter and took out 52 thousand rupees from her account. In this case, the victim complained to the SSP. On the instructions of the SSP, an FIR has been registered against the accused at Bithri Chainpur police station.

Report- Muhammad Sajid Bareilly

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jl9WR-Alf-k)