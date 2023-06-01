Bride’s vermilion erased after 48 hours of marriage in Gaya, groom killed with sharp weapon

Ashok Kumar, 33-year-old son of Sukhdev Yadav of Lakdahi village of Paluhara Panchayat of Gurua police station area of ​​Gaya, was murdered by criminals with sharp weapons on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, the local police recovered his body from the banks of the North Koel canal near Tamrua. Relatives said that Ashok was married to Revanti Kumari, Parmeshwar’s younger daughter, in Akona village of Naugarh in Aurangabad district on May 29.

friend called

On Wednesday evening, he had returned home after shopping for clothes. Meanwhile, one of his friends called on the phone. After this, he left the house with his bike, saying that he would come in half an hour. But, when he did not return home till late night, the family members started searching. After this, after searching the whole night, it was found in the morning that the dead body of the said youth was lying on the banks of the Tamrua canal. The local people informed about this to the Gurua police station. After getting the information of this incident, the police team including Police Station President Anil Kumar Singh, DSP K Ramdas reached the spot in a hurry and started investigation.

Police investigating the matter

In this regard, Police Station President Anil Kumar Singh told that the police is investigating closely at every point from its level. Along with this, the police is also working on the basis of phone location. During this, along with the City SP of Gaya, the Dog Squad also reached the spot and took complete information. After this, got involved in the investigation. After this, the police took the body of the deceased in their possession and sent it to Magadh Medical for postmortem. There is mourning in Lakdahi village due to this incident. A question is arising from everyone in the village that after all, who killed him and why. The young man was very simple. Here the brother of the deceased Dharmendra has registered a case against unknown criminals.

Ashok was a relative of the MLA

The youth who died was a relative of Gurua MLA Vinay Kumar Yadav. He was always associated with social work. As soon as the incident was reported, Guru MLA Vinay Kumar Yadav, MLA representative Surendra Kumar Yadav, Satyendra etc. reached the spot and taking information about the incident, demanded from the police administration that the killers should be caught and punished severely, so that the coming No one should dare to do such an incident in time.

bad condition of relatives

Here in Lakdahi village, the condition of the relatives of the deceased is bad by crying. People are unable to understand how this incident happened. The bride had not even gone to her maternal home after coming to her in-laws house. The mountain of sorrow broke on him. The joy of marriage turned into mourning.

