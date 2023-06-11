Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s show of strength in Gonda, showed his strength by rallying in Kaiserganj, welcomed at various places

Gonda. MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, performed a show of strength in Kaiserganj, Gonda today. He has reached to do a road show in the rally organized on the occasion of completion of 9 years of Modi government. MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh tried to show his strength by organizing a program in Colonelganj of Kaiserganj parliamentary constituency. During this, he is also appealing to the people. Supporters of BJP MP Braj Bhushan Singh also welcomed him at various places. Let us inform that local leaders of BJP are also present in this rally organized at Shri Raghuraj Sharan Singh College of Balapur.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s show of strength

Let us inform that earlier Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had announced to hold a rally in Ayodhya. Which was not approved by the district administration of Ayodhya. A rally has been organized in Gonda on the completion of nine years of the central government. On this pretext, the Kaiserganj MP has given a message to the opponents by showing strength in a way. In Gonda, a crowd of supporters had gathered at the rally site since morning. During the rally, supporters and workers welcomed at various places. People believe that on the pretext of completion of nine years of Modi, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is showing power.

People welcomed by wearing garlands

According to information, a rally was organized at the Raghuraj Sharan Singh College campus in Balapur to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre. BJP MP from Kaiserganj Brijbhushan Sharan Singh left no stone unturned to show his strength in the public meeting. During this, workers and supporters were called from every corner of the district. Workers had gathered at various places since morning regarding the rally. By 10 am, a crowd of thousands of BJP workers had gathered in the college campus. People from Nawabganj to Balapur welcomed the MP going to participate in the rally by garlanding him. Apart from Gonda, supporters from Bahraich and Balrampur districts had also reached the public meeting.