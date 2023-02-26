Egregious security breaches at British military bases were revealed by British intelligence officers. They talk about the espionage of the details of the military units of Foggy Albion by Beijing.

According to British intelligence observations, Beijing has repeatedly sent its intelligence officers – from its companies Hikvision and Dahua to Beijing in order to track the movement of Uyghur Muslims, writes the Daily Mail. The British security services petitioned the Army Reserve Center to monitor the activities of Chinese intelligence officers.

Note that after the United States and Britain partially refused to supply China with surveillance equipment over Alaska, a Chinese balloon was discovered, which the Pentagon mistook for a spy.