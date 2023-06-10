Britain: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, accused of misleading Parliament

Former British Prime Minister facing charges of misleading Parliament boris johnson Has resigned from the post of MP. The former Prime Minister of Britain has resigned from the membership of the Parliament after the report of the Parliamentary Committee on the Partygate matter.

Action will be taken on the allegation of misleading the Parliament

In this case, Britain’s parliamentary committee has said that action will be taken against the Prime Minister for misleading the Parliament for partying on Downing Street in violation of the lockdown rules while holding the post of Prime Minister. Let us tell you, Johnson resigned from the post after the results of the investigation regarding misleading statements made in Parliament about several gatherings that violated the lockdown rules implemented during the Corona virus global epidemic.

Resigned after the inquiry report of the parliamentary committee

A parliamentary committee was probing allegations the 58-year-old Johnson had misled the House of Commons (British Parliament) about partying in Downing Street in breach of lockdown rules during the Covid pandemic. Johnson announced his resignation on Friday after receiving a confidential letter on the matter from the Privileges Committee. Johnson has accused a parliamentary committee of trying to oust him from Parliament. In a statement, he said that the committee has not yet produced a single piece of evidence that I intentionally or negligently misled Parliament.

Johnson left the post of Prime Minister in 2022

At the same time, in his statement, the former Prime Minister of Britain issued a statement accusing the opponents of trying to oust him. Let me tell you, amidst several scandals, Johnson left the post of Prime Minister in 2022, but he continued to serve as an MP.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar told Canada-Australia and Britain, do not encourage Khalistanis in your country