Britain imposed sanctions against 92 individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation

Great Britain on Friday, February 24, imposed sanctions against 92 individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation. This is stated in statement Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom.

“Foreign Secretary James Cleverley today announced a new package of internationally coordinated sanctions and trade measures against Russia. In particular, a ban has been introduced on the export to Russia of everything that can be used for warfare, ”the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The Foreign Ministry explained that we are talking about spare parts for aircraft, radio equipment, electronic components that can be used in the Russian military-industrial complex, and, in particular, for the production of drones.

It is also noted that a number of individuals are included in the new sanctions list. In particular, the list includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, head of the Ministry of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Maxim Liksutov and others.

“UK sanctions against Russia exceeded 1,500 [лиц]as the UK Foreign Office has targeted 92 individuals and entities,” the statement said.

In addition, the sanctions affected four financial institutions.

“This will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and help the UK and partners prevent circumvention [санкций],” the British Foreign Office said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his message to the Federal Assembly, said that despite the sanctions pressure from the West, the Russian Federation managed to enter a completely new round of economic development. According to the president, the West failed to achieve its main goal – the attempt to make the Russians suffer failed.

The last time the British authorities expanded the anti-Russian sanctions list was on February 8. Then restrictions were introduced against 15 individuals and legal entities of the Russian Federation. It was clarified that in total the package of sanctions applies to six organizations that “provide military equipment, such as drones” for Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass.

The new package of sanctions was announced in light of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the UK on the same day. During his speech in the British Parliament, Zelensky asked to supply combat aircraft to Kyiv. He said that the fighters would become “wings of freedom”, and also called for increased sanctions against Russia.

Western countries have strengthened anti-Russian sanctions in response to the conduct of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which the President of the Russian Federation announced on February 24. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

