Britain imposes sanctions on eight Iranian judges

Britain has imposed sanctions against eight Iranian judges, an updated version of the document was published on February 20 at site Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom.

The black list includes the chairmen of three revolutionary courts of Iran, General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Mohammad Taqi Osanlu, two deputy commanders of the IRGC in the province of Sistan and Balochistan, the governor of the province of Sistan and Balochistan Mohammad Karami and the head of the Senendej region Hassan Asgari.

“The UK will always stand up to countries that threaten our fundamental values ​​of freedom of expression and the media, <…> The UK today also imposed sanctions on eight more people responsible for horrendous human rights violations in Iran, including the killing of children,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said.

On January 23, it became known about the expansion of the sanctions of Britain and the EU against Iran. 18 individuals and 19 legal entities were added to the list. Among them was, in particular, Iranian Minister of Sports and Youth Hamid Sajjadi. He is accused of allegedly “forcing Iranian athletes not to express their opinion regarding the events in Iran, both domestically and internationally.”

On January 14, the United Kingdom temporarily withdrew its ambassador from Iran. Cleverly said the decision came amid Iran’s execution of a British-Iranian national, former Deputy Defense Minister Alireza Akbari.

At the time, it emerged that London might withdraw its support for the Iranian nuclear deal because of Akbari’s execution.

In 2015, Tehran signed an agreement on a Joint Comprehensive Action Plan with the United States, Russia, China, Great Britain, Germany and France. The plan called for the phased lifting of economic sanctions on Iran. In exchange, Tehran had to curtail its nuclear program.