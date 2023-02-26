February 26, 2023, 08:28 – BLiTZ – News Despite the fact that the events held by Western countries on the occasion of the anniversary of the start of the NWO did not live up to the expectations of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Britain nevertheless decided to do something new and amazing. RIA Novosti columnist Maxim Sokolov writes about this.

In particular, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on international partners to help Ukraine inflict damage on Russian forces behind the front line, that is, to strike at Russian rear lines. IN

In this case, part of the Russian forces will be drawn to new directions, which will help Ukraine in the current theater of operations.

However, until now, partners, speaking about the supply of weapons to Kyiv, emphasize in every possible way that bombing and missile strikes should not affect the territory of Russia within the boundaries that the partners recognize.

It is worth noting that such sabotage and provocations are not new to the British. Back in 1800, on the Paris Saint-Nicaise, there was an explosion organized by the British in order to assassinate Napoleon on his way to the opera.

In 1801, with the most active participation of the English ambassador Lord Whitworth in St. Petersburg, Emperor Paul I suffered an apoplexy. In later times, the British fought Russia in the Crimean War, undertaking attacks on Kronstadt, the Solovetsky Islands and even on Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Today, Britain is trying to find a way not only to carry out armed sabotage, but also to shift the responsibility for them to other countries. Before, the British held similar events according to all the canons of hypocrisy, in which they were recognized champions. However, in this case, Britain openly and publicly expresses the desire to “Down hypocrisy!” and does so against the backdrop of tense relations with Russia that have arisen as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

It is worth noting that such actions by Britain raise concerns, as they can lead to an escalation of the conflict and aggravation of tension in the region. Attempts to damage the Russian rear can lead to negative consequences, both for Ukraine and for other countries that are involved in the conflict.

Thus, it is necessary to find solutions that will allow the conflict to be resolved peacefully, rather than provoking new military actions. Britain and other Western countries must be ready for dialogue and compromise, and not for provocations and sabotage, which can lead to negative consequences for all participants in the conflict.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.