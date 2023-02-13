Britain prepares to confiscate frozen Russian assets – News

February 13, 2023, 04:55 – BLiTZ – News The UK intends to confiscate frozen Russian assets and is preparing legislation to do so. This statement was made during a conversation with RIA Novosti by the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in London, Andrey Kelin.

At the beginning of the month, Labor MP Chris Bryant introduced a bill in the country’s parliament to confiscate frozen Russian assets and transfer them to the Kyiv regime in the form of financial assistance. Later, the head of the government of the kingdom, Rishi Sunak, said that London was working on a legal process with foreign partners in order to direct these assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“It is well known that there is a recognition in almost all Western countries, including in London, that such actions are absolutely illegal, and that there are no laws in this regard. But the perverted logic is that such laws should be invented; as far as I understand, this is being done in the European Union and Washington. The first case of confiscation of personal assets has occurred now,” the ambassador stressed.

According to him, at the current stage, “this has not been noted,” but steps in this direction are observed. Kelin acknowledged that at the moment he cannot record such cases. At the same time, he expressed confidence that legislation is indeed being prepared in Britain that would allow the confiscation of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the head of the British Ministry of Defense Ben Wallace said that the United Kingdom would conduct a security check of its own airspace against the background of the discovery of a PRC balloon by the United States military. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

