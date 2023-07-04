Britain said- India’s stature increased in the world, got permanent membership of UN Security Council

New York, July 04 (Hindustan). Britain has reiterated the demand for permanent membership of India in the United Nations Security Council. Britain said that India’s stature has increased in the world, so India should be given a permanent seat in the Security Council. Supporting the expansion of the United Nations Security Council, Britain has talked about giving permanent seats to Japan, Germany, Brazil and African countries besides India.

At present, the United Nations Security Council has only five permanent members, the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, and Russia. Every two years, its 10 countries become temporary members, but India is constantly demanding a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. Britain’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said Britain wanted an expansion of the Security Council and permanent seats for India, Brazil, Germany, Japan and African representation.

This statement of Barbara Woodward has come at a time when British Foreign Minister James Cleverley also advocated reforming the United Nations Security Council last week. Barbara said that India and Brazil will bring about wider representation in the Security Council. Both the countries have huge population and both the countries are developing rapidly economically. Britain’s permanent representative, while supporting the expansion in the Security Council, also said that compared to 1945, the influence of these countries in the world has increased a lot. In such a situation, it is necessary to include them in the Security Council.