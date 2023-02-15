Ukrainian servicemen are trained in the UK to fight the Western way. This was announced on February 15 by the Minister of Defense of the Kingdom, Ben Wallace.

“Ukraine uses a huge amount of ammunition for self-defense, which is partly why we teach them to fight in a Western way,” the agency quotes him as saying. Reuters.

According to him, the training is conducted in such a way as to make the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) productive and accurate.

“The Russian or Soviet way of fighting is very heavy ammunition, massive artillery shelling, and we have never fought like that in NATO,” Wallace assured.

On the eve of February 14, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the Ukrainian military would have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of the arsenal in Western countries.

On February 11, The American Thinker columnist Al Bienenfeld said that US President Joe Biden, as well as the “hawks of war” made another “deadly mistake” by the decision to supply weapons to Ukraine, since arming Kiev at the expense of Washington only depletes its own stocks of weapons and puts the United States and their allies into a helpless state.

Earlier, on January 31, the Canadian television channel BNN announced that the UK is expanding support for Ukraine and plans to train another 40,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of this year. The training program, according to a UK Department of Defense statement, will cover weapons handling, patrolling tactics, field skills and first aid on the battlefield.

Prior to that, on January 26, British First Deputy Secretary of Defense Alex Chuck noted that the Challenger 2 tanks promised by London should arrive in Ukraine at the end of March. From January 30, the UK should begin to train the Ukrainian military on its territory, the deputy minister added.

In November 2022, the British press reported that about 3,000 UAF personnel would complete training in Britain by Christmas on December 25th. Another 7,000 have completed their studies, starting in June this year. According to the organizers of the training, a number of problems arose during the training.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. Thus, it was noted that the supplied military equipment will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out an offensive, will prolong the conflict, and, in addition, will become a legitimate target for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

