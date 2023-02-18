British Defense Minister Wallace: Kyiv will receive modern fighters after the end of the NWO

Ukraine will be able to receive modern fighters only after the completion of the Russian special operation. This was announced on February 18 by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in an interview. Spiegel.

“Let’s be honest, it will be a long time before anyone delivers fighter jets to Ukraine. Moreover, modern aircraft, such as the Eurofighter, which we call Typhoon in the UK, will be delivered to Kyiv only after the end of the conflict. This is the consensus among Western partners,” Wallace said in an interview with the publication.

He also added that there would be no quick deliveries of fighters, and almost certainly they should not be expected in the next six months either. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine’s allies are generally ready “to take this step at some point.”

On January 30, US President Joe Biden said that the administration does not intend to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the supply of fighter jets to France by Western countries is possible. At the same time, the French leader emphasized the lack of desire to aggravate the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

In turn, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, at a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron, noted that Amsterdam is ready to consider the issue of supplying F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. At the same time, he also added that such a request from Ukraine has not yet been received.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.