February 25, 2023, 14:57 – BLiTZ – News British General Richard Barrons said that Russia has a “trump card in the hole” that can change the course of the special operation. This weapon has not yet been used, but if used, it can quickly destroy the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The general spoke about this in an interview with the Daily Star.

According to Barrons, Russia is preparing for a massive air strike on Ukraine in order to destroy the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and change the course of hostilities.

“Russia’s trump card is its air force. Until now, they have hardly been used in a special military operation, ”said Barrons.

The general suggested that Russia might use a new approach in the spring offensive operation, which may have already begun.

Barrons noted that Russia has concentrated a large number of military aircraft (including planes and helicopters) near the border with Ukraine.

“When they reach the right stage of the offensive, we will most likely see more active use of the air force,” the general said.

The general noted that in addition to airplanes and helicopters, it will be possible to use kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles, which can cause serious damage to the Ukrainian air defense and strike on the ground.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.