British Minister Coffey advised citizens to work more when there is a shortage of money for food

February 23, 2023, 20:50 – BLiTZ – News

Theresa Coffey, head of the UK Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, has advised citizens to work harder if they need money to eat.

This information follows from the publication of the Main Regional portal.

“We know that one of the best ways to increase people’s incomes is not only to get a job if they haven’t already done so, but also to work a few more hours, improve their skills in order to receive even higher income,” the politician emphasized.

She acknowledged that inflation in the country has reached a high level. In conditions when the inhabitants of the country are forced to spend more and more money on food, it has become quite a problematic task for the leadership of Britain to influence the pricing in stores. For this reason, Coffey found no other advice for the British than to appeal to them to work harder.

