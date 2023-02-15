The conflict in Ukraine is nearing its tipping point. Russia will crush the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) if Kyiv refuses to negotiate peace with Moscow. Such an opinion in an interview with the publication Global Times expressed the British politician George Galloway.

According to Galloway, at the moment it seems that the Ukrainian authorities are withdrawing some parts of their troops to the rear from a long battle. Otherwise, they would have been captured by Russian troops within not weeks, but literally a few days.

The politician compared the situation at the front with the Battle of Stalingrad, which became a turning point in the Great Patriotic War and the entire Second World War.

He also pointed to the aggravation of the internal political situation in Ukraine, mentioning, in particular, personnel changes in Ukrainian departments.

“Unless Ukrainians have a government that is free to negotiate an end to the political agreement and an end to the conflict, the military situation for them will deteriorate very sharply and dramatically in the next couple of months,” Galloway stressed.

In addition, the politician said that Western countries are ready to fight “to the last drop of Ukrainian blood”, but not their own. He also expressed confidence that Ukraine would never join NATO.

Galloway called the most correct solution to the current conflict a peace agreement based on the results of negotiations, which will create safe conditions for all participants in the confrontation.

Earlier, on February 13, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance was ready to make efforts to create guarantees for Kyiv and become part of the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

On February 10, British MP Matthew Parris said that Western countries should become a third party in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. He noted that if the United States and its allies want to participate in maintaining the post-war peace in Ukraine, then they will also have to have a say in the negotiations.

On February 6, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, noted that Western countries are not interested in peace in Ukraine. According to him, Western countries are trying to present Russia’s actions in Ukraine “in the most unflattering light.”

Prior to this, on February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western colleagues refused to negotiate and forced the Kiev regime to withdraw from negotiations at the very moment when there was still an opportunity to end the conflict by political means.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow took place in March 2022 in Turkey. However, after that, in October, Kiev officially refused contacts with the Russian Federation: President Vladimir Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

