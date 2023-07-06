Broad consensus on 28% GST on online gaming and casinos

New Delhi, 06 July (Hindustan Times). The Group of Ministers (GoM) has agreed to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) at the rate of 28 per cent on online gaming, horse racing and casinos. However, Goa does not agree to this proposal of the GoM.

Giving this information on Thursday, sources said that Goa has not agreed on the rate of GST on online gaming. The Goa government has suggested levying 18 per cent GST on it. However, a final decision in this regard can be taken in the GST Council meeting to be held on July 11.

According to information, the next meeting of the GST Council, to be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, will consider whether the tax should be levied on gross gaming revenue (GGR) or the fee charged by the platform. Along with this, the GST Council will also discuss levying GST on all bets placed by players in online gaming, horse racing or casinos.