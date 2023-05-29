Brother-in-law beat brother-in-law to death in Katihar, sister became widow

Katihar. In Bihar’s Katihar, a young man killed his brother-in-law just because he opposed keeping a litter. The brother-in-law became so angry with the little boy that he beat his own brother-in-law to death and made his sister a widow. This incident is of Falka police station area of ​​the district. The police reached the spot and is probing the incident.

Controversy over custody

According to the information, the dispute between Janif Shah and his brother-in-law Naseem Shah started in Salehpur Maheshpur Thoothi ​​Tola area regarding the keeping of the calf in the field. Meanwhile, the matter increased so much that the brother-in-law beat his brother-in-law to death. The dispute between the victim Janif Shah and his brother-in-law Naseem Shah started over the keeping of a bitch in the field. Janif Shah was protesting against throwing garbage along with keeping the litter, and on this issue a quarrel started between the two sides. Which turned into an incident of fight on sight.

Police engaged in investigation

It is said that the dispute increased and in anger, red-yellow Naseem Shah beat his brother-in-law to death with sticks. Later brother-in-law Janif Shah was brought to Falka Community Health Center for treatment. He died there. Relatives Mohd. Ghiyas told that there was an argument regarding the custody of the litter, during which his brother-in-law thrashed Janif Shah fiercely. He died due to severe injuries. Falka police station chief Umesh Paswan, who reached the spot after the incident, told that the police have taken the dead body into custody and sent it to Katihar Sadar Hospital for postmortem and the matter is being investigated.