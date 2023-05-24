Brother shot sister in Buxar, accused has already gone to jail in murder and Arms Act

Brother shot dead his elder sister on Wednesday morning in Athar village of Basudeva OP, Buxar. The matter is related to the land dispute. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot, took the dead body in their custody and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Here, after the incident, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the village. The police is busy investigating the matter.

The accused has already gone to jail

It is said that the deceased Kavita Kumari, aged 50 years, was working as a teacher in primary school Amsari. The sister was murdered by the brother at four in the morning. Accused brother Sumer Yadav alias Malik Yadav absconded after the incident. Vishwanath Yadav, formerly a famous teacher cum resident of Mukundadera village, was shot dead near Dumraon station by accused brother Malik Yadav, the murderer of his elder sister. He had also gone to jail in this case. Malik Yadav has also gone to jail under the Arms Act. He is of criminal image.

murder in land dispute

According to the information, there was a dispute with the deceased and his brother regarding the land for many days. The house was being built by the sister on the entire land. After the brother protested, there was talk about building a house in half the land. Due to which there was a rift between sister and brother. In protest against which the sister was shot dead by the brother. The deceased used to live in her maternal home.

Raids underway to arrest

As soon as the information about the incident is received, Dumraon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Afaq Ansari, Nawanagar Police Station President Rajeev Ranjan Rai and Basudeva OP in-charge Vishnudev Kumar are investigating the matter after reaching the spot. The police is conducting raids at many places to arrest the accused brother in the murder case.

