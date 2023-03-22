Brunei Prince visits US Naval Special Warfare

His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen visited Naval Special Warfare (NSW) West Coast-based commands in Coronado, California, the United States (US) for an immersive tour on March 13-14.

During the visit, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen spent time with NSW Command commander Rear Admiral Keith B Davids and NSW personnel to discuss future areas for collaboration. “One of my top priorities is to strengthen our relationships with like-minded maritime nations, deepening interoperability and strategic cooperation,” said Davids. “His Royal Highness’ visit highlights the importance of our nations’ special operations capabilities to meet the challenges we face together particularly in the Indo-Pacific.”

During the visit, His Royal Highness also received an overview of NSW Group 1’s (NSWG-1) human performance program. Comprising strength and conditioning training, sports medicine, performance psychology, performance nutrition and research and technology as it relates to human performance, the program uses a holistic approach to align resources for optimal performance and recovery.

With the US Special Operations Command’s mantra of “humans are more important than hardware”, advanced programs like these increase NSW’s operational readiness and capability.

“We were honored to have His Royal Highness visit our command and meet our sailors”, said NSWG-1 commodore Captain David Abernathy. “The exchange of knowledge and expertise strengthens our partnership with Brunei and enables us to work more effectively together in the future.”

The tour also included a visit to the NSWG-1 combat training tank where naval commandos train to conduct high-risk aquatic evolutions. The force is placing a renewed emphasis on missions that only NSW can do and high-risk aquatic evolutions equips and prepares NSW sailors to carry out highly complex undersea missions.

“Maintaining and strengthening partnerships is critical to achieving the objectives laid out in the US National Defense Strategy,” said Abernathy. “Our partnership with Brunei enhances our ability to operate in the Indo-Pacific region and supports our shared commitment to regional stability and security.”

On the second day of the tour, His Royal Highness toured NSW Center, where he observed the training of NSW candidates. His Royal Highness’ next stop was an underway aboard a combatant craft in San Diego Harbor.

Later that day, His Royal Highness toured a West Coast-based NSW unit headquarters.

The visit also builds upon His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and His Royal Highness’ visit to Washington DC to meet US President Joe Biden last year during the US-ASEAN Special Summit and continues a long tradition of security cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the US and Brunei.

Since signing the Treaty of Peace, Friendship, Commerce and Navigation over 170 years ago, the US Navy has focused on strengthening and maintaining relationships with Brunei and throughout South and Southeast Asia and invigorating the navy’s commitment to key ASEAN partners.

Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) engage in joint exercises, training programs, and other military cooperation with the US, with the annual Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise at the core of the bilateral defense relationship.

NSW is US’ elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the joint force in competition and conflict.