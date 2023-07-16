Brutal murder of married woman in Nalanda, brother-in-law and mother-in-law absconded from the spot

Nalanda. A case of murder of a woman has come to light in Nalanda, Bihar. In Ajnaura village of Noorsarai police station area of ​​the district, a brother-in-law beat his elder brother’s wife to death on the suspicion of illegal relationship. After the murder, he escaped from the spot by hanging the dead body. The parents of the deceased have accused the brother-in-law and mother-in-law of murder. This incident has spread sensation in the area. There is chaos in the family members. The relatives are in bad condition by crying. After getting the information about the incident, the police has started investigating the matter. At present, the police is investigating every point of the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

used to work abroad with her husband

The deceased has been identified as Asha Devi, wife of Arjun Ravidas. Asha Devi’s father Arjun Ravidas told that his daughter Asha’s husband lives in Delhi and only yesterday Asha had returned from Delhi. After returning from Delhi, she went to Ajnaura village of Noorsarai to meet her mother-in-law and brother-in-law. Today he was supposed to come to his maternal home, but Asha’s brother-in-law and mother-in-law together killed him and hanged the dead body in the fan. Many wound marks have also been found on his body. Relatives of Asha Devi told that Asha’s in-laws house falls in Paharpur village located in Okhri police station area of ​​Jehanabad district. She had come to Ajnauri village of Noorsarai to meet her brother-in-law and mother-in-law.

got married six years ago

It is told that Asha Devi had deposited some money by working with her husband abroad, that she would buy land in Nanihal and stay there. Earlier also she used to live in the same rented house. The marriage of the deceased took place 6 years back in a village of Jehanabad police station area. Asha Devi also has two children. The married woman along with the whole family lived in a rented house in Noorsarai police station area. His brother-in-law saw him talking to someone from the village. After this there was an argument between the two. Brother-in-law beat him up and hanged him and fled away leaving the house with the whole family. Madhopur resident girl’s grandfather Gohan Das told that the people of the village had informed about this incident. The dead body of the granddaughter was kept in the house, but even after getting the news of this incident, even the chief, ward and sarpanch did not come to see. He told that his granddaughter has been murdered over a property dispute. The mother-in-law and father-in-law have fled after the incident.

charge of lynching

The people around informed the parents of the deceased that their daughter was beaten to death and the body was hanged. By the time the maternal uncle reached in a hurry, all the members of the house had fled away from the village. Seeing the dead body of the daughter in the daughter’s in-laws, the maternal uncle created a ruckus. The parents started crying and crying. Hearing the sound of crying, the people around also gathered. When people saw the dead body of the married woman, they were also stunned. Then the discussion about the misdeeds of the in-laws started. The father of the deceased alleges that the brother-in-law murdered her on the suspicion of an illegal relationship. The dead body has been hanged to make it look like a suicide. The incident was informed to the police, after which the police reached the spot, took the dead body of the woman into custody and sent it to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for postmortem and started investigating the matter.

Police raiding for arrest

Here, regarding the incident, the police station chief said that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. Noorsarai police station chief Kunal Kumar Singh said that on the information of the maternal uncle, the police reached the village and took the body in their possession and sent it to Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The cause of death will be revealed only after the post mortem report. The father of the deceased has accused the brother-in-law of thrashing her to death. All the in-laws are absconding leaving the house. Police is conducting raids to arrest. Police say that soon the accused will be arrested.