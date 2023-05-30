Brutally murdered a minor in Delhi, the accused stabbed him 40 times with a knife, then crushed him with a stone

Delhi The news of a heart-wrenching murder is coming out. A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, who has been identified as 20-year-old Sahil, in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy police station area. A senior police officer said that the girl was a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy. She was found on the road in a delirious condition. The officer said she was crossing the road when the boy stopped her and attacked her.

Accused Sahil stabbed the minor 40 times with a knife, then crushed him with a stone

Accused Sahil stabbed the minor girl 40 times with a knife. After that he killed him by crushing him with a stone. After the murder, the police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Police has registered an FIR and started investigating the matter.

The minor was returning from the birthday party, then the lover attacked with a knife

Police said that both had a love affair and they had a fight on Saturday. On Sunday, the girl was going to the birthday party of her friend’s son when the boy stopped her on the way and attacked her. The police said that only the post-mortem would confirm how many times he was stabbed. Police said that the accused is absconding and his search is on. Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Swati Maliwal demanded action

Delhi Women’s Commission Chairperson Swati Maliwal has demanded immediate action from the police in the brutal murder of the minor. He has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police in this matter. He said, the morale of criminals is increasing in Delhi.

CCTV footage of the murder surfaced

CCTV footage of the murder of a minor in Delhi has also come to the fore. In which the accused Sahil can be clearly seen attacking the minor with a knife. It is also visible in the video that when the accused was attacking the girl with a knife, a large number of people were present on the spot. But everyone was standing there watching the incident like a mute spectator.

Badaun’s young man consumed poisonous substance on hearing from his wife, died during treatment in Bareilly, know the matter…