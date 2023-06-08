BSEB: Application date for inter admission extended once again, now you can apply till 14

Patna: Bihar School Examination Board has once again extended the date of application for inter admission. Earlier this date was till June 7. But now students can apply for admission in class 11 by visiting the Committee’s Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSSS, www.ofssbihar.in) portal for inter enrollment till June 14. Earlier, the online application was filled from May 17 to 26 and June 1 to 7. The committee has said that the students who filled the common application form in the period from May 17 to 26 should check their application form by visiting the OFSS portal in the stipulated period from June 8 to 14.

To solve the problem, contact the students helpline number

If there is any error during verification, they can make necessary amendments in the previously filled application on the OFSS portal through their mobile number, email id received user id and password. The committee has said that students who have not deposited the application fee till now can deposit the fee till June 14. The committee has said that before applying, the students should go to the OFSS website and read the Common Prospectus. If there is any problem in applying, then students can contact on helpline number 0612-2230009.

Can select minimum 10 maximum 20 educational institutions

Students will get many options for admission in Inter. The committee has said in the released list that 10327 plus two colleges are included for Arts, Science and Commerce subjects. Along with this, 91 plus two colleges and 32 institutes for intermediate school providing vocational subjects are included under Intermediate Vocational Course. A total of 10450 educational institutions are participating this time for admission in Inter. There will be admission on more than 22,97,320 seats. Maximum 10,17,692 seats are available in Arts in Inter. At the same time, 9,80,569 seats are available for admission in science stream and 2,28,797 seats in commerce stream. At the time of registration, students can select minimum 10 maximum 20 educational institutions.

