BSEB made changes in the process of matriculation registration, now the form will be filled only after depositing the fee

The registration process for Bihar School Examination Board’s Matriculation Examination 2025 is going on. But during this time many schools have not deposited the registration fee. This has always been the situation. For this reason, the committee has changed the process of registration. The committee has said that from this year, a provision has been made that the school head will first deposit the prescribed fee on the basis of the number of students whose registration application will be filled. Only after this the registration will be accepted.

registration charge

Rs.350 per student will have to be paid for regular category registration and Rs.480 per student for independent category. The committee has said that the online data entry fee of Rs 50 to Rs 30 will be kept by the educational institution, which will be used by the educational institution for filling the online application of the student and obtaining them by downloading the dummy registration.

Registration process till 14th July

This rule has been implemented for the registration process till 14th July. Students of the concerned school can get themselves registered online till 14th July. Registration Form Board’s website Will be downloaded from here and filled. Registration fee of Rs.350 for regular students and Rs.480 for independent category students will be paid online.

Things to be kept in mind during registration

During registration, the Aadhaar number will have to be mentioned in column 16. In case of absence of Aadhaar number, column 17 will have to be filled compulsorily. Before registration, candidates have to pay attention to the date of birth. The minimum age of the candidate should be 14 years as on March 1, 2025. Applications of those below this age will be rejected. For this, the candidates whose date of birth is after March 1, 2011 will not be registered for the matriculation examination 2025. In case of any problem, you can contact on the helpline number 0612-2232074.