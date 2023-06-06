BSEB: Today is the last day to apply for admission in Inter, there is facility to select minimum 10 and maximum 20 institutes

Aurangabad: Matriculation pass students can apply online till today Wednesday i.e. 7th June to take admission in Inter. After this, they will be in trouble if the OFSS site is closed. However, the Bihar Board has extended the online date three times since May 17. Earlier, most of the children could not do online due to OFSS software not opening the site, slow running and payment problems. Meanwhile, the cafe operators have been battling with the Not Found signal for several days in a row. The site has started running since the evening of June 5. Only one student can be made online with one mobile number and one email ID. They have to use another mobile phone to make another application. Here the intellectuals believe that it would be better to choose a girl’s institute for admission while making the girl students online. The girl students get a safe environment in the Mahila Sansthan.

There will be trouble if you miss the online application

In order to do online for admission, children have to select the institute in the option. For this, the board has issued necessary guidelines. Students can choose minimum 10 and maximum 20 institutions in their option. However, a merit list is prepared for admission with a number option. The board has told in the release that while applying, the students should apply only after seeing the cutoff marks of the previous year. Here the situation is that the students are putting the name of the institute on their own without seeing the cutoff marks of the previous year. They are feeling that admission will be done somewhere in the selected 20 options. It’s not like that. Students who get less marks in matriculation are also putting the names of big colleges in the option. Not that they are doing it intentionally. Here, the cafe operators are also helpless in front of the stubbornness of the children. In such a situation, children may have to wander to get admission in Inter.

What does DEO say

In this regard, DEO Sangram Singh said that the Bihar Board has given a chance to the children who have passed CBSE and ICSE along with other boards to take admission in Inter. They can do it online on OFSS software within the stipulated date. It will be effective to take care of the cutoff in the option selection. On the release of the merit list, admission will be done in the selected institutes on the basis of the admission letter and necessary documents.

