BSF employee was sending intelligence to Pakistan, Gujarat ATS arrested

Bhuj / Ahmedabad, 8 July (Hindustan Times). The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested Border Security Force (BSF) personnel Nilesh Badia from Bhuj in Kutch district. He is accused of sharing India’s intelligence with Pakistan.

According to sources, the accused Nilesh was in contact with the Pakistani handler and used to send secret information to him. Nilesh is working as a class IV employee in Kutch unit of BSF. It is alleged that he used to get more than 25 thousand rupees for sending information to Pakistan.

According to ATS, Nilesh was a victim of honeytrap in the past. After this he started sending BSF information to Pakistan. He had created his fake profile in the name of Aditi. Through this he used to send information. The ATS has seized the mobile etc. of the accused and handed them over to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Investigation has been started by registering an FIR against him under the Official Secrets Act.

The Gujarat ATS had exposed the Indian module of IS while busting the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) terrorist network a few days back. Under this, the ATS had arrested 4 people including a woman, who were trying to leave India by crossing the border.