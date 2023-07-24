BSF nabs 2 smugglers with gold biscuits worth Rs 62.80 lakh

Kolkata, Amit Sharma: Acting on specific information, jawans of the 84th Corps under the South Bengal frontier of West Bengal arrested two smugglers with nine gold biscuits. The weight of the seized gold is 1049.39 grams and its estimated value is Rs.62,80,599/-. It is worth mentioning that the jawans of 84th Corps, Mahatpur, got the news that two smugglers have boarded a bus (Reg. No. WB A1337) with gold from Najipur bus stand and they are going to Kolkata by this bus.

BSF seized 9 gold biscuits

As soon as the news was received, two BSF jawans also sat in that bus from Betai bus stand and identified the smugglers and started monitoring them. As soon as they sat in the bus, the jawans immediately informed about this in the corps headquarters. As soon as the bus reached in front of the corps headquarters, a BSF search party was already present there. The jawans stopped the bus and took both the smugglers off the bus and took them to the corps headquarters. Thereafter, the jawans conducted a thorough search of the smugglers and seized 09 gold biscuits from their possession. These biscuits were tied around the waist by the smugglers under the pants. The arrested smugglers were identified as Shahjahan Mandal, Najipur and Ashifur Ahmed Mandal, Pratapnagar, District Nadia.

Was going to meet a person named Netai in Kolkata

During interrogation, the smugglers told that they had received these gold biscuits from Bapan Mandal and Jaidul Sheikh. Both of them are residents of Pratapnagar, District Nadia. After this, he was going to hand over this gold to a person named Netai in Kolkata. But the BSF jawans sabotaged their plans. The apprehended smugglers and the seized gold were handed over to the Custom Office Tehatta for further legal action.

BSF issued helpline no. 14419

The Border Security Force has issued a helpline number. So that people get any information related to gold smuggling, they can call BSF’s Seema Saathi helpline no. You can report this on 14419. Apart from this, the South Bengal frontier has another no. Also issued 9903472227 on which WhatsApp messages or voice messages related to gold smuggling can also be sent. Appropriate reward money will be given to the person giving concrete information and his identity will be kept confidential.

