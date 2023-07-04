BSMEB: Faukania and Maulvi’s exam on the basis of new syllabus from July 10, admit card issued

Bihar State Madrasa Education Board Patna has issued the admit card for Faukania and Maulvi exam. Admit cards have been made available to the nominated madrassas. Controller of Examination Dr. Mo Noor Islam said that in addition to the admit card, registration card, roll sheet and practical marks folio have been made available. This process was adopted this time so that there is a record of the students appearing in the examination through the roll sheet and the Madrasa does not face any problem in the practical examination. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card and other documents of the nominated madrasa, the controller of examination can be contacted. Information about this has been given to the examinees and head clerics of all the madrasas of the state.

Exam will start from 10th July

The Controller of Examination told that the examination of Faukania and Maulvi will start from 10th July. A total of 58363 candidates are appearing in the Faukania exam this year, in which 19574 are boys and 38789 are girls. This year the number of non-Muslim candidates is 66. A total of 37718 candidates are appearing in the category Maulvi. According to the new syllabus this year in Maulvi, there are a total of 8404 candidates, of which 2795 are boys and 5609 are girls. There are a total of 3516 candidates in Maulvi Science, of which 1366 are boys and 2150 are girls. In Maulvi Commerce, out of total 220 students are 96 and Chatra are 124. In this way, 95081 students are appearing in the Maulvi exam together in both the categories.

10 subjects in Faucania

Under the new syllabus, 10 subjects have been kept in Varg Faukaniya. The class cleric has four faculties. Maulvi Arts, Maulvi Science, Maulvi Commerce, Maulvi Islamiat. Practical examination will consist of Home Science (70 : 30) in Maulvi Arts only and Practical Physics (70 : 30) in Maulvi Science, Chemistry (70 : 30) practical and written examination. This year the questions will be of three types objective, short and long type.

