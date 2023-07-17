BSNL 4G came to increase the tension of Jio and Airtel, super fast speed will be available in cheap recharge

BSNL 4G : Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the telecom company of the Government of India, has launched 4G service in India. It started from Amritsar in Punjab. BSNL 4G will currently be in beta trial mode. Under this trial, BSNL will give 4G prepaid SIM to its selected users. After this, the company will take feedback of network quality from its users. BSNL has made 200 live network sites available at Ferozepur, Pathankot and Amritsar. The company has successfully completed the proof of concept. BSNL claims that its 4G service is indigenous. The company has already placed orders with Tata and other companies for the rollout of 1 lakh 4G networks in India. BSNL is working on a plan to provide 4G network in Delhi and Mumbai as well as in remote and rural areas.

What will be the speed of BSNL 4G?

After rolling out BSNL 4G across the country, Jio and Airtel may get a big blow. For your information, let us tell you that BSNL’s 4G network is currently in beta phase. In the coming days, the company will collect feedback from its 4G beta network users and based on this will make necessary improvements and launch it in more and more places in the next few weeks and months. For your information, let us tell you that in the trial run of BSNL 4G, the company has registered a minimum speed of 18.1 mbps. Talking about the maximum downloading speed, it was 24.6 mbps. At the same time, its minimum uploading speed was 5.98 mbps. Talk about top uploading speed, it was 9.25 mbps.

Jio and Airtel’s trouble will increase

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are likely to get a big blow after the 4G service of state-owned BSNL is rolled out across the country. Let us tell you that BSNL’s 4G network service is currently in beta phase. After this, the company will launch in more and more locations in the coming weeks and months with necessary improvements after collecting the feedback. Significantly, these days top private sector companies in India – Jio and Airtel are spreading their 5G network across the country. Despite this, their main source of income is 4G network users. In such a situation, when BSNL, which has been providing 2G and 3G services till now, will bring 4G service across the country, people will definitely run towards adopting cheap and government service. In such a situation, the revenue of Jio and Airtel will obviously decrease due to the introduction of 4G service of BSNL.

BSNL 4G Service Specifications