BSP will not participate in the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna, will field its candidates in all the seats of Bihar

A meeting of top leaders of opposition parties is going to be held in Patna on 23rd June. Top leaders of many parties including RJD, JDU, Congress, SP, TMC, Shiv Sena, NCP will participate in this meeting. The strategy will be decided in this meeting regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. To keep the BJP away from power through opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken the initiative to unite the opposition parties. But BSP will not participate in this meeting.

BSP will not join

The BSP will not participate in the meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23. No leader from BSP will attend this meeting. The BSP will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the Grand Alliance, but the BSP will field its candidates on all the 40 seats in Bihar. BSP’s Bihar in-charge Anil Kumar has given this information.

There is a meeting in Patna on June 23

An important meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Patna. In order to defeat the BJP, instead of contesting elections separately, the opposition parties are preparing to enter the fray together. A strategy has to be chalked out in the meeting held in Patna. In this meeting, the leaders who were fiercely opposed to each other in the political field will be seen together.

These leaders will be involved

Apart from RJD and JDU, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi will participate in this meeting of opposition parties. Many top leaders of Left parties including TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren are also participating in it.