BSRTC bus will run from Bhagalpur to Ranchi after 22 years, service also started for Deoghar

Bhagalpur. After many months, Bhagalpur Road Transport Corporation finally got a permit from Jharkhand government to run Ranchi bus. Corporation’s regional manager Pawan Kumar Shandilya was engaged for the last several months for the permit. Along with Ranchi, bus will also run for Deoghar. Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) will start direct bus service from Bhagalpur depot to Ranchi and Deoghar on Shravani Mela from July 6. The permit has been counter signed in the Jharkhand Transport Department.

Fare fixed at Rs 182 between Bhagalpur and Deoghar

BSRTC regional manager Pawan Kumar Shandilya told that the permit to operate the buses has been received as soon as the counter is signed. Bus will run from Bhagalpur to Ranchi after 22 years. The fare between Bhagalpur to Deoghar has been fixed at Rs 182, while the fare from Bhagalpur to Ranchi will be Rs 550. These buses will be non AC 43 seater deluxe.

Timing

Bhagalpur to Ranchi

The bus from Bhagalpur to Ranchi will leave at 7:45 am. It will go to Ranchi via Dhakamod, Hansdiha, Deoghar, Chakai, Hazaribagh. Whereas from Ranchi it will open for Bhagalpur at 5:45 am and reach Bhagalpur at 6:30 pm.

Bhagalpur to Deoghar

The bus from Bhagalpur to Deoghar will leave at 7:15 am. It will reach Deoghar at 11:13 am via Jagdishpur, Dhakamod, Hansdiha. On the other hand, the bus from Deoghar will open at 2:50 in the day and will reach Bhagalpur at 6:40 in the evening.