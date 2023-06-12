BSSC CGL Mains: BSSC issued important notice related to third graduate level main examination

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has started the application process for the third graduate level main examination. The commission has now issued an important notice in this regard. On Monday, the Commission issued a notice saying that online applications were invited from eligible candidates for the main examination of the Third Graduate Level (CGL) Combined Competitive Examination 2022. The commission said that in the notice issued in this regard on June 6, the wrong date was printed due to a typing error. Improving which the commission has issued a new notice.

Application till June 27

In the notice issued by the commission, it has been said that the date of online application for CGL main examination has been published from June 6 to June 27, 2022, which is wrong. This date should now be read and understood from June 6 to 27, 2023. At the same time, no change has been made in the rest of the conditions and instructions of the notification.

11240 candidates were successful in PT

Let us tell you that BSSC had released the result of CGL preliminary exam on 31st May. 11240 candidates were successful in the examination. It was declared in percentile. There will be two papers in the BSSC graduate level main examination. In which paper one and paper two will be language paper. There will be 10 questions in it. Paper one is of cool 400 marks. For Paper II, the candidate should have 30% marks. Paper II is of two hours and 15 minutes and consists of three sections.

Apply like this

To apply online for BSSC CGL Mains Exam 2023, first of all visit the official website of BSSC www.onlinebssc.com Go to Then click on the CGL Main Exam Application link through the latest notification on the home page. Now register by entering name and number and login to the application form. Enter the information sought in the application form and pay the examination fee. Submit the form at last and take a print out for future reference.

