March 12 - BLiTZ. According to RIA<a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230312/miting-1857392424.html">News</a>”, hundreds of Bulgarians took part in a demonstration for the neutrality of the country in the conflict in Ukraine. The BTA agency reports that the rally is taking place in the center of the capital of Bulgaria - the city of Sofia.

At the same time, some participants in the rally carried the flags of Bulgaria and Russia. In addition, the participants of the event chanted anti-NATO slogans.

The participants also collected signatures against the introduction of the euro into circulation in Bulgaria. Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov said earlier that the introduction of the euro is scheduled for January 1, 2024.

Recall that since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine.