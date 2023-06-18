BTech studies in Petrochemical Engineering from next session in Patna, IPT construction in final stage

Petrochemical engineering studies in Bihar are likely to start from the next session 2024-25. The construction work of Institute of Petrochemical Technology (IPT) in Bihta industrial area near Patna is going on fast. The construction of this institute is now almost in its final stages. This institute will work exclusively in the field of higher education and research in Polymer Science and Technology. With the starting of this institute, the students of the state will not have to go out of the state to study petrochemical engineering.

You will get all employment opportunities

According to the official information, this institute will be operated by CIPET, an organization of the Government of India. In the year 2022, the establishment of this Institute of Petroleum Technology was approved. IPT will run B.Tech course in Petrochemical Engineering. The IPT is being built at a cost of Rs 84.33 crore. With the establishment of the institute, the youth of Bihar will get all the employment opportunities along with studies.

Construction of the Institute of Petrochemical Technology (IPT) in Bihta, #Bihar To install it. The institute will be run by #CIPETa Government of India institute for higher education and research in polymer science and technology. pic.twitter.com/d8C5wBrTqr

The institute will work towards skill development

All the youth will be needed in the new petrochemical plant and other institutions in Barauni. Which you will be able to complete after studying or getting trained from this institute. This institute will work towards skill development among the youth of Bihar. Overall, a large number of youth will also get employment due to this. Construction is being done in Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority area. Biada has also released the official information about the construction work of this institute on its official Twitter handle.

