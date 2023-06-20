BTSC gave 23 years relaxation in the age limit of Ayush doctor appointment exam, apply till this day for 3270 posts

Bihar Technical Service Commission has given relaxation of 23 years in prescribed age limit for appointment to 3270 posts of Ayurvedic, Unani and Homeopathic AYUSH doctors (Physician and Medical Officer). After this exemption given on the instructions of the Patna High Court, now Ayush doctors of 68 years will also be able to appear in the examination for the post of retirement age of 67 years.

New date of application from June 22 to July 1

There will be many candidates of SC-ST category, who will not get a chance to work in spite of selection in counseling and will cross their retirement age even before giving service contribution. There will be many such candidates of general women, backward class and extremely backward class, who have been counseled on time, even then they will get a chance to work only for a few months. If its process of counselling, result publication and contribution took about one year, then they too would cross the age of retirement before making service contribution. Such candidates have become entitled to fill the form after relaxation in age limit. From June 22 to July 1, the new date of application has been issued.

Counseling has been done for appointment to six posts

It may be known that earlier also during the disposal of separate petitions by the Patna High Court against the advertisement published in the year 2020, relaxation of 12 years and 16 years has been given to AYUSH candidates respectively and after scrutiny of applications received on the basis of these, AYUSH Counseling has also been done for appointment to six different posts of doctors, in which about seven thousand candidates have appeared.

Age reckoning date is August 1, 2020

The reckoning date for the age of the candidates is August 1, 2020. Due to this, the age of the candidates will be marked three years less than their present age at the time of filling the form. But due to the calculation of the actual age at that time at the time of service contribution after the declaration of result, it will be increased by three years. In this case, the relaxation of 23 years in the maximum age limit will actually become a relaxation of 26 years. In the SC-ST category, the maximum age limit is already 42 years, which will increase to 68 years after adding the relaxation of 26 years. Similarly, the maximum age limit for general women, backward class and extremely backward class candidates is 40 years, in which adding 26 years will make it 66 years and after the process takes three to four more months, only eight to nine months will be given to them. Will get the opportunity.

