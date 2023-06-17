Budh Asta 2023: Mercury is going to set, know which zodiac signs will have a negative effect

Budh Asta 2023: Mercury is going to set on June 19. Due to the setting of Mercury, people of some zodiac signs are going to become rich. Due to the setting of Mercury, every zodiac sign will see auspicious and inauspicious effects. According to astrology, the setting of the planet Mercury in Taurus can lead to problems like decrease in energy level, neurological problems, irritation in the eyes and headache. Let us know which zodiac signs may have to face negative effects due to the setting of Mercury in Taurus.

Taurus

Bad effects will be seen on the lives of the people of this amount. The problems of the natives may increase. Expenses will increase. Along with family problems, mental and economic problems will be promoted. Employed people should not expect from promotion, increment etc. There will be problems in married life. Be cautious about health.

Cancer zodiac sign

For Cancerians, Mercury is the lord of the third and twelfth house and its position is debilitated in the eleventh house. During this, some people may lose their job and there may be a change in job. Natives may get less time with their seniors in connection with their work. The period may be challenging in the field of career.

Leo sun sign

According to Vedic astrology, Mercury is considered the lord of the second and eleventh house of the people whose zodiac sign is Leo. Mercury is going to set in the tenth house of Leo. This time will be inauspicious for the people of Leo zodiac. During this time luck will not be with you, there will be many ups and downs in your career.

Scorpio

Due to the setting of Mercury, you may suffer from a sense of insecurity. There may be obstacles in taking the right decisions. Work pressure may increase on you in your career. You will not get enough appreciation for your hard work. You will not get the support of your seniors.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general beliefs and information, does not confirm any kind of belief-information. Before implementing these, contact your Jyotishacharya or Pandit)