Budh Gochar 2023: Mercury transit is happening in Taurus, know what will be the effect on zodiac signs

Budh Gochar 2023, Mercury Transit 2023: The planet Mercury will transit in Taurus on June 7, 2023 at 07:59 pm and will remain in this sign till June 24, 2023 at 12:44 pm. After this Mercury will enter Gemini. In Vedic astrology, Mercury is the karaka planet of intelligence and logic which is feminine in nature. Mercury is the lord of the third and sixth house in the horoscope. Today we will provide information about the positive and negative effects of Mercury transit in Taurus on all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

For Aries people, Mercury is the lord of the third and sixth house and now it will transit in your second house. The transit of Mercury in Taurus does not seem favorable for you. During this time you may have to face money-related problems due to which you may feel a sense of insecurity. Due to lack of mutual coordination in the relationship, there is a possibility of an argument with the spouse. Apart from this, there may also be obstacles in your progress.

Remedy: Chant “Om Narasimhaya Namah” 41 times daily.

Taurus

For Taurus people, Mercury is the lord of the second and fifth house and now it will be sitting in the first house while transiting in your zodiac sign. The transit of Mercury in Taurus can give you monetary gains. Also, you will be able to save and pay more attention to your family. From career point of view, this transit will give you good job opportunities and you can get better job opportunities in foreign countries also. You will use your intelligence to perform brilliantly in your work and complete every task well.

Remedy: Chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay” 21 times daily.

Gemini

Mercury is the lord of the first and fourth house for Gemini. The transit of Mercury in Taurus will be in the twelfth house. In this case, you will get average profit. During this time, along with family life, you may have to face health related problems due to which your happiness may be affected. Apart from this, an increase in your expenses can also be seen. From the point of view of career, the transit of Mercury in Taurus does not seem favorable for you. There is a possibility that you may not get enough appreciation for your work and this may disappoint you. During this transit, you may feel a lack of motivation and confidence at work.

Remedy: Chant the mantra “Om Namah Shivay” 21 times daily.

Cancer zodiac sign

For Cancerians, Mercury is the lord of the third and twelfth house and now this transit of Mercury will take place in the eleventh house of your zodiac sign. It is possible that you may not be in a position to maintain a proper balance between your income and expenditure. There is a possibility of loss of money or loss of valuables at this time. In such a situation, you are advised not to travel.

Remedy: Chant the mantra “Om Chandraya Namah” 11 times daily.

Leo sun sign

For Leo people, Mercury is the lord of the eleventh and second house and this transit of Mercury will take place in the tenth house of your zodiac sign. The transit of Mercury in Taurus does not seem to be favorable for you because luck does not seem to be favoring you during this time. You may need to manage time systematically to make more profit and maintain happiness. During this time you are advised to avoid taking any major decisions.

Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama daily.

Virgo sun sign

Mercury is the lord of the first and tenth house for the people of Virgo and now Mercury will enter the ninth house from your zodiac sign. The transit of Mercury in Taurus will prove favorable for Virgo natives. During this time you will be able to impress everyone with your work. This period will be great for you in terms of career. You will get new job opportunities during this time due to which you will feel satisfied. Also, you will achieve excellence in your work.

Remedy: On Wednesday, perform Yagya/Havan for the planet Mercury.

Libra

For Libra people, Mercury is the lord of twelfth and ninth house and it will transit in the eighth house of your zodiac sign. The transit of Mercury in Taurus can bring average results for you. You may get less luck during this time and at the same time, you may not get enough appreciation for your work. Apart from this, you may fail to accumulate wealth and may face delay in getting career satisfaction.

Remedy: Chant “Om Shri Durgaya Namah” 11 times daily.

Scorpio

For Scorpio people, Mercury is the lord of the eighth and eleventh house, and the transit of Mercury in Taurus will be in the seventh house of your zodiac sign. During this, your relations with your spouse and friends will be mixed. Apart from this, along with profit, your expenses will also increase. Talking about your career, the pressure of work may increase on you during this period and also your relations with seniors and colleagues may not be very good. There is a possibility that even after working hard and having good skills, you may not get appreciation in your workplace.

Remedy: Chant the mantra “Om Bhaumaya Namah” 27 times daily.

sagittarius

For Sagittarius people, Mercury is the lord of the seventh and tenth house. The transit of Mercury in Taurus is taking place in the sixth house of your zodiac. During this, you may have to face problems in your relationship with your spouse. In such a situation, it is advised to maintain adjustment to maintain the feeling of love.

Remedy: Perform Yajna/Havan for Jupiter on Thursday.,

Capricorn

For Capricorn people, Mercury is the lord of the sixth and ninth house. The transit of Mercury in Taurus will be in the fifth house of your zodiac. Mercury is a lucky planet for you. During this time you will be more inclined towards spiritual works and you can go on a pilgrimage to a religious place. During this period, you will be seen making continuous efforts and the feeling of service will awaken in you.

Remedy: Perform Yagya/Havan for Shani Dev on Saturday.

Aquarius

For Aquarius people, Mercury is the lord of the fifth and eighth house. The transit of Mercury in Taurus will take place in the fourth house of your zodiac. During this, you will get both negative and positive results in your family life. Investing money in buying property or land is likely to not prove fruitful for you. During this period, your interest will increase towards music.

Remedy: Chant the mantra “Om Han Hanumate Namah” daily.

Pisces

For Pisces, Mercury is the lord of your fourth and seventh house. The transit of Mercury in Taurus will take place in the third house of your zodiac. In terms of career, during this time you will see an increase in job. Also, some may plan to change their job and relocate abroad for better opportunities.

Remedy: Donate to the elderly on Thursday.

Disclaimer: The accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculations contained in this article is not guaranteed. This information has been collected from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/beliefs/scriptures and has been conveyed to you. Our aim is only to provide information, its users should take it as mere information. In addition, the responsibility of any use of it rests with the user himself.