Budh Gochar 2023: Transit of Mercury in Leo will affect zodiac signs, know what will affect you

Budh Gochar 2023: Today i.e. on 25th July, Mercury has transited in Leo. According to Druk Panchang, Mercury will remain in Leo sign from 25th July to 1st October till 08:45 pm. Natives may have to face both positive and negative results during the transit of Mercury in Leo. So let’s know what effect will be seen on the lives of all the 12 zodiac signs during the transit of Mercury in Leo.

Aries

For the people of Aries, during this time you may have to face money-related problems, due to which a feeling of insecurity can be felt. Also, you may be worried about the future of your children. Apart from this, it may prove difficult for you to take important decisions due to lack of concentration. In terms of career, there is very little hope of getting more success during this period, due to which you can be very upset. In such a situation, to get success, you will need to work harder than before. For the people doing business, the transit of Mercury in Leo will bring average results.

Taurus

For the people of Taurus, during this time you may feel lack of comforts due to which you may come under stress. From the point of view of career, you may have job dissatisfaction during this transit. You may be disappointed due to lack of appreciation from the seniors in the workplace and in such a situation, you may make up your mind to change the job. Apart from this, there is a possibility of change of job for some of you. The people who have their own business do not seem to get much profit during this period. You will need to adopt the new trends that are currently going on to get profit in the business and as a result you will also be able to compete tough with the competitors.

Gemini

You can invest in buying property during this period for Gemini people. Overall, the transit of Mercury in Leo will bring many other changes in your life. In terms of career, the transit of Mercury in Leo will prove to be favorable for you. During this time you can get better job opportunities abroad, which will prove to be very fruitful for you. There are chances of getting promotion and special incentives in the workplace. You will be in a comfortable state at your workplace and will enjoy happy moments.

Cancer zodiac sign

Cancer can provide mixed results for the natives. Work pressure may increase in the workplace and there is a possibility that you may not get enough appreciation from your superiors for your work. Apart from this, problems can also be felt from the subordinates. Natives who have their own business may see a decrease in profit during this period and you will need to work hard to earn more profit. This period will prove to be better only for those people who are doing business abroad. Mercury is aspecting the eighth house from the second house and as a result your expenses may increase. During this time you can miss many good opportunities to earn profit and this can make you disappointed.

Leo sun sign

During the transit of Mercury for the people of Leo zodiac, they may have to travel long distances, which will prove fruitful for you. In terms of career, the transit of Mercury in Leo will be great for you. During this time, due to your leadership quality, you will easily complete all your tasks. Also, you may have to travel more in connection with work. The people doing business will get high profits. In connection with the business, contacts will be established with some new people, which will prove to be very fruitful for you.

Virgo sun sign

For the people of Virgo, the transit of Mercury in Leo is expected to be not very special for you. During this, there is a possibility of not getting profit in the workplace. There may not be enough appreciation from higher officials and due to which you may consider changing jobs for better opportunities. However, some people may get a chance to go abroad in connection with the job. Mercury is aspecting the sixth house from the twelfth house and due to which you may have to face more expenses.

Libra

In terms of career for Libra people, the transit of Mercury in Leo will prove to be very favorable for you. During this time you will get new job opportunities abroad as a result of your hard work, due to which you will feel happy and satisfied. In such a situation, you will be able to prove yourself. Natives who have their own business will earn high monetary profits during this period and will be able to give tough competition to their competitors. Apart from this, you can start any new work to get good profit. Mercury is aspecting your fifth house from the eleventh house, as a result of which you will earn high monetary gains.

Scorpio

For Scorpio people, doing your work smoothly will be your first priority. Talking about your career, the pressure of work may increase on you during this period. Native may feel compelled to do tasks during this period and in such a situation, it is possible that you may not see much change in your life. As a result, getting your work done efficiently can be your first priority. Mercury is aspecting your fourth house from the tenth house and as a result you may have to travel more in connection with the job. Apart from this, during this time you may feel insecure about your career.

sagittarius

For Sagittarius people, you will complete your tasks by following the general principles. Talking about your career, the transit of Mercury in Leo will prove to be auspicious for you. During this time you will get many new opportunities in the job. Also, you may have to travel abroad in connection with the job. Although some of you may be forced to change jobs. Mercury is aspecting your third house from the ninth house and as a result your inclination towards spiritual activities may increase.

Capricorn

There is a possibility that it will not be easy for the people of Capricorn to get success easily. Talking about career, the transit of Mercury in Leo does not seem favorable for you. There may be no satisfaction in the workplace during this time. Apart from this, the pressure of work in the workplace can increase. It is possible that during this time you may not even get appreciation due to which you may be disappointed. Mercury is aspecting the second house from the eighth house and as a result the people of Capricorn may have to face financial loss. Also there can be health related problems.

Aquarius

During the transit of Mercury for Aquarius, you may be worried about the future of your children. In this period you can concentrate more on your business. In terms of career, during this time you may need to make more efforts to achieve success. There is a possibility of failing to perform well in the job due to lack of concentration. Mercury is aspecting your first house from the seventh house, as a result of which you may have to travel long distances in connection with work, which will prove fruitful for you. During this, you will get the support of your friends and subordinates in times of need.

Pisces

For Pisces people, during this time you may have to face more pressure in the job, due to which there is a strong possibility of making mistakes in the work. It is possible that you may not be in a position to perform well during this time. For those who are doing business, the transit of Mercury in Leo can provide average profit. During this time, getting high profits and meeting the needs of the business can prove to be difficult for you. Mercury is aspecting your twelfth house from the sixth house, as a result of which it may prove difficult for you to achieve success easily. Apart from this, there is a possibility of increase in your expenses. Overall, the scope of getting more money and success is less visible during this period.