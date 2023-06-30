Buggy mare passing through water logging on Ramghat road in Aligarh got electrocuted, the owner of the buggy barely saved her life

Aligarh. Ran on the road during waterlogging on Ramghat Road in the city on Friday. Meanwhile, the mare of the cart passing through there got electrocuted. The mare died on the spot. The buggy driver could barely be saved. The incident took place in front of Tikaram College of Police Station Civil Line area. The victim cart driver has given a complaint to the police station for action against the officials of the Municipal Corporation and the Electricity Department.

Suraj Pal Singh was returning from the cart after offering a procession

Suraj Pal Singh, a resident of Shahpur Barotha in Harduaganj, owns a wagon. He takes care of his family with this cart only. Even on Thursday late night, he was returning to his home after offering a procession. During this, heavy waterlogging was found on Ramghat road. He was taking out his wagon that the current came down in the water. The mare started suffering due to electrocution. She fell on the ground and died in a few moments. Suraj Pal Singh somehow got down in the wagon and saved himself. On the other hand, seeing the mare dying in agony, passers-by also gathered. Efforts were made to save the mare but did not succeed.

Demand for police action

Surajpal Singh has accused the Municipal Corporation and the Electricity Department of negligence regarding this incident. Suraj Pal Singh has given Tahrir regarding the incident to the Civil Line police station for necessary action. Station in-charge Civil Line Pravesh Rana told that Tahrir has been received. Necessary legal action has been taken regarding the incident.

