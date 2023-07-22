Bulandshahr: SP’s state secretary arrested by ED, accused of influencing the investigation of bike boat scam

Lucknow : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Dinesh Singh Gurjar, former district president and state secretary of the Samajwadi Party of Bulandshahr. The ED has arrested him from his residence in Jaypee Green Society, Noida. The state secretary is accused of extorting money from an accused in the bike boat scam in exchange for getting the case registered in the ED cleared. ED has also collected many important evidences by raiding their locations.

The bike boat scam is being investigated by the ED’s zonal office in the capital. ED officials had received a complaint that Dinesh Kumar Singh alias Dinesh Singh Gujjar in Noida was extorting money from the accused to end the investigation of the bike boat scam. He describes himself as close to many ED officers. He was also assuring to free his properties seized by the ED. On this, the ED has registered a case of money laundering against him and raided all the places. During this, he was arrested after getting all the objectionable evidence.

Mulayam-Akhilesh are close

SP’s state secretary Dinesh Gurjar has been doing Samajwadi Party’s politics for a long time. He is said to be very close to former SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and all veteran leaders of SP.

this is the case

Significantly, in the famous bike boat scam case, the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW), UP Special Task Force (UP STF) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) had started the investigation. BSP leader Sanjay Bhati was on the target of the investigating agency. According to the information, 5 directors of the company including Deepti Behl, wife of Sanjay Bhati, were also on the radar. In the investigation, the details of the properties collected from the investors’ money were also collected. According to the information, EOW has shared many information related to the bike scam with ED.

Taking major action in this matter, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Manoj Tyagi from Hapur recently. ED had tightened the noose on Manoj Tyagi in the case of money laundering. The ED team raided Manoj Tyagi, former director of M/s F7 Broadcast Private Limited Company. According to the ED, Manoj Tyagi was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Manoj Tyagi’s role is under investigation in the ‘Bike Boat’ case, which is linked to his promoter company Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited. Manoj Tyagi is a close aide of Vijender Singh Hooda, one of the main accused in the case. He has been arrested for facilitating financial transactions worth crores of rupees and for suppressing material facts related to the case and misleading the agency.

