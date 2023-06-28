Bulldozer fired at the house of a Hindu leader close to Imran Khan, PTI chief tweeted the video

Islamabad : When a bulldozer was fired at the house of former PTI MP Lal Chandra Malhi, a close leader of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was completely shocked. In a hurry, he tweeted along with a video. According to media reports, action was taken by the administration to run a bulldozer at the house of former PTI MP Lal Chandra Malhi at Umarkort.

Development is not possible by crushing citizens with fascism: Imran Khan

In his tweet, Imran Khan wrote in Urdu that I strongly condemn the demolition of Lal Malhi’s ancestral house in Umerkot by the PPP government. Lal Malhi is the president of the minority wing of Tehreek-e-Insaf. He wrote that the strategy adopted by the government to force Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and leaders to leave the party has not only undermined our democracy, but has also seriously (irreparably) damaged the compromise between the government and the citizens. Damage is happening. He told the government (the ruling coalition) to review these measures. By crushing the citizens under tyranny and fascism and taking away their basic rights, neither good government is possible nor there is any possibility of development.

Government is troubled by Imran Khan’s enmity: Lal Chandra Malhi

On the other hand, former PTI MP Lal Chandra Malhi has written in his tweet along with the video that this debris belongs to the rule of law in Pakistan. Imran Khan’s enmity has troubled the government. I am a peaceful law abiding Pakistani Hindu citizen. The residential property of my family in Umerkot (Sindh) was razed without any legal justification by the police and administration with the help of heavy missionaries. My only fault is that I am standing with Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Imran Khan claims: Kashmir issue would have been resolved had PM Modi also come to Pakistan

Notice to former CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

On the other hand, there is also news that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Pakistan has recently issued a notice to former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Parvez Khattak, who is very close to Imran Khan, in the Peshawar BRT scam case. NAB alleges the former Chief Minister that when he was the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between 2013 and 2018, there was a scam of crores of rupees in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project. He played an important role in altering the orders to change the design of this project.