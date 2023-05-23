Bulldozer on encroachment in Patna, removed more than two dozen shanties, ITI to be built

More than two dozen shanties were demolished by running bulldozers in Gaighat North street of Ward No. 53 of Alamganj police station area of ​​Patna amid protests and tension. On the instructions of the district administration, Executive Magistrate Manju Kumari and others, posted at the subdivision office along with the police force, reached there to carry out the campaign to remove the encroachment.

people demanded extension

As soon as the team reached the spot to remove the encroachment, there was chaos. The protesting people said that the government should first make arrangements for rehabilitation, then devastate. Others including Julie Devi, Geeta Devi, Akhilesh Pandey, who are living in the open sky, say that they have been living here for 50 to 60 years by building huts. Ration card, name in voter list. After this the government has deserted without alternative arrangements. As soon as the team reached there, the people involved in the campaign again demanded an extension, but the officials ordered the shanties to be vacated.

ITI will be constructed on vacant land

SDO Gunjan Singh told that it is government land. Notice was already given to vacate it. After this some people had vacated. Some were living. Those who have been evacuated peacefully. who do not have homes. The corporation will make arrangements for their rehabilitation. ITI is to be constructed here.

Campaign was also run in January

On the other hand, regarding this action to remove the encroachment, Ward Councilor Kiran Mehta said that the government would have made arrangements to settle the people here under alternative arrangements. After that remove. Before uprooting the poor, there should be a system of rehabilitation. A campaign to remove encroachments was also launched by the administration in January.

