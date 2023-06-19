Bulldozer went to the house of the accused who tied a strap around the neck of a young man in Bhopal

Bhopal : In the case of brutality with a young man in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the Municipal Corporation has decided to hammer the house of the accused. In Bhopal, Tila Jamalpura police station has arrested a criminal in the case of making a young man roam around with a bandage around his neck. It is being told that preparations are being made to impose NSA on the three accused involved in this case. Anurag Lal, in-charge of Tila Jamalpura police station, has been put on the line. According to media reports, a bulldozer was fired at the house of one of the three accused, Sameer, on behalf of the administration. Sameer is being said to be a declared criminal of the area.

NSA can be imposed on all three accused

According to media reports, a heart-wrenching video from Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal is going viral on social media. In this video, three people are seen behaving like animals with a young man. These people have put a strap around the young man’s neck. These people are also seen threatening to kill him with a belt in hand. As soon as the video went viral, the local police and municipal corporation swung into action. It is also being told in the media news that Sameer, Sajid and Faizan have been identified as those who behaved badly with the young man in the video. It is being told that preparations are being made to impose NSA against these three accused.

Bulldozer ran at the house of an accused

According to media reports, police and municipal corporation have swung into action following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh’s displeasure in the conversion case under Tila Jamalpura police station in Bhopal. NSA action is now being taken against the accused on the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Preparations have also been made to take bulldozer action at the house of all three, out of which the municipal bulldozer has also started running at the house of one of the accused, Sameer.

what is the matter

According to media reports, the video was going viral on social media on Monday. In the video, some people are holding hostage by tying a strap around the neck of a young man and were behaving barbarically with him. It is being told in the report that by tying the young man with a leash, pressure was being made to convert him. After this matter came to the notice of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, he expressed his displeasure and gave strict instructions to the Police Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bhopal. He directed both the top officers to take strict action against the accused and set an example in the country and the world.