Bulldozers run in Patna, encroachment removed from Sheikhpura to Goat Market, huts demolished near Patliputra Sports Complex

Action started against the encroachers in the city on the instructions of Patna Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi. Encroachment eradication special campaign was launched by multi agency. Action was taken by Patna Municipal Corporation against the encroachment on the road from Sheikhpura to Bakri Market in Bailey Road in Nutan Rajdhani zone. Eight carts and one iron gate were seized during the encroachment eradication campaign.

Rs 19500 fine recovered

A fine of Rs 19 thousand 500 was collected from the encroacher. The encroachment removal work went on from 8 am to 2 pm. In Kankarbagh zone, the work of removing encroachment was done around Patliputra sports complex. During this a stall was seized. 45 huts built by encroachment on the road were demolished.

6.24 lakh fine recovered from 483 vehicles in vehicle investigation

On the instructions of the Commissioner, a special vehicle checking campaign was conducted today by the Patna Traffic Police. In this, a fine of Rs 6 lakh 24 thousand 500 was recovered from 403 vehicles which violated the traffic rules. 82,000 fine was collected from 46 vehicles in a special checking drive between 7 pm and 9 pm on JP Ganga Path and Atal Path.

Inspection will be done again after removal of encroachment

On the instructions of the commissioner, the follow-up team under the leadership of the concerned subdivisional officers and subdivisional police officers has to inspect. Areas from which encroachment will be removed. It has to be seen that there is no encroachment again in those areas. The concerned police station chiefs have been instructed that there should not be any encroachment again under any circumstances. The traffic system should remain smooth during the removal of the encroachment. The SHO has to write the details of encroachment removal in the station diary as well. All the sub-divisional officers have been instructed to conduct encroachment eradication campaign by forming special teams in the municipal bodies of their respective areas. This campaign will continue even further.

Team formed to remove encroachment

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has formed a monitoring cell to conduct the encroachment eradication campaign. This includes ADM Law and Order, SP Traffic, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sheela Irani, City Magistrate. On the instructions of the Commissioner, a special vehicle checking campaign was conducted in different areas by the traffic police today. Instructed to monitor the campaign in the area.

