Bulldozers run on encroachment in many areas of Patna, fine of lakhs recovered in three days

Patna. The special drive being carried out by several agencies to remove encroachments continued on Thursday as well. On the last day of this three-day campaign started on the instructions of Commissioner Kumar Ravi, the encroachment was removed from Secretariat Harding Road to Patel Golambar via Chitkohra bridge in Nutan Rajdhani Zone. Along with this campaign was also conducted in Saidpur, Bazar Samiti, Kanti Factory Road.

Campaign to remove encroachment lasted till two o’clock

In the new capital zone, a campaign to remove encroachments was carried out on Thursday from 8 am to 2 pm. During this encroachment was removed from Secretariat Harding Road via Chitkohra bridge till Patel Golambar. During the campaign, eight wheelbarrows, one gas stove and 25 chairs were seized and a fine of Rs 4,500 was collected. So far Rs 24,000 has been recovered in this zone.

jammed

On the other hand, it was run near Bahadurpur Kanti factory in Kankarbagh zone. During this a counter was seized and a fine of Rs 8,500 was collected. So far Rs 13,300 has been recovered in this zone. So far Rs 37,300 has been recovered in both the zones in three days. During the removal of encroachment in the market committee, some fruit and vegetable vendors also protested, which were later pacified. Due to this, the traffic of this area was also disrupted for about an hour and there was a jam.

Strict instructions to ADO and SDPO

Commissioner Ravi Kumar has directed the concerned ADO and SDPO to strictly deal with the followup and encroachment wherever the encroachment has been removed. The concerned police station chiefs have also been instructed not to re-encroach under any circumstances and ensure that the traffic system remains smooth. The SHO will also mention the details of removal of encroachment in the station diary.

Bulldozers run in Patna, encroachment removed from Sheikhpura to Goat Market, huts demolished near Patliputra Sports Complex

Rs 1.27 lakh recovered from 72 vehicles in three days

During the drive to remove encroachments by the traffic police, a special vehicle checking campaign was conducted in the area. A total of Rs 32,000 has been collected as fine from 18 vehicles by the traffic control room on Thursday. In three days, so far, Rs 1,27,000 has been collected as fine from a total of 72 vehicles in the area under the Encroachment Removal Campaign.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9iqBoDLw8w) )bihar news hindi